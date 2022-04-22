This weekend in the Twin Cities: Earth Day, music and more
This weekend is packed with events across the Twin Cities. Here are seven to put on your list:
🎙 Discover new Hmong podcasts at the Social Hour with Podcasters Friday night. The voices behind several local shows converge for conversations and a Q&A about starting your own. Free.
🌿 Bring a plant, take a plant at the Houseplant Popup and Swap in Minneapolis Saturday. Free. Registration required.
🌎 Celebrate Earth Day at the 5k Bee Run Saturday on Boom Island, followed by a community river cleanup. $35+.
🛍 Support your local nerds (their words) at the GeekCraft Expo in Minneapolis, a curated convention of geeky art and gifts from Minnesota makers this weekend. $2 entry.
🗝 Hunt for treasure at the Spring Antique Show on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this weekend. $8.
📒 Get a free children's book in St. Paul Saturday. Sheletta Brundidge is giving away copies of her new book "Brandon Spots His Sign" to raise awareness for Autism Acceptance Month. Free.
🎹 Listen to music in the Minneapolis Institute of Art on Sunday for Musicians in Motion, an afternoon of original compositions inspired by artworks in the museum's collection. Free.
