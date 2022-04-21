Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise/Axios

A push is underway to make Minnesota an early primary state for the 2024 presidential nominating process.

Driving the news: The state DFL Party plans to vie for one of up to five early voting day slots as part of a Democratic National Committee plan to shake up the longstanding tradition of letting Iowa and New Hampshire go first.

Why it matters: Early wins are crucial for building momentum toward the nomination.

Supporters argue going to the polls sooner would give Minnesota voters on both sides of the aisle more sway in choosing a frontrunner — and result in more interest, investments and on-the-ground visits from the candidates themselves.

Between the lines: The DNC is looking to prioritize states that are more diverse than the current first-in-the-nation destinations and competitive in the general, Axios' Andrew Solender and Alexi McCammond report.

"Folks are zeroing in on Michigan and Minnesota as probably the two leading contenders if they choose to replace Iowa [as an early Midwest contest]," DFL Party chairman Ken Martin told Axios, adding that our high turnout could be a draw.

The catch: A shift to Minnesota isn't a sure thing, even if the DNC approves. Moving the state's primary from the first Tuesday in March requires sign-off from leaders of both the DFL and Republican Party under state law.

A spokesperson for MNGOP declined to comment on whether chairman David Hann would support a date change.

Martin said he hasn't reached out to Hann yet, but thinks the proposition would benefit both parties.

Of note: The return of the presidential primary is new for Minnesota, which switched over in 2020 after decades as a caucus state.

What's next: Declared rivals for one of the slots in the Midwest so far include Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska. The DNC votes on the calendar in August.

Hann and Martin, meanwhile, have until next March to let the secretary of state know if they have a deal to change the date.

Axios' Andrew Solender contributed to this report.