Inflation hits Twin Cities ice cream shops

Data: Axios research; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Illustration: Aïda Amer

Inflation has hit a summer staple: ice cream.

What's happening: Multiple Twin Cities shops told Axios that a rise in costs — from flavoring to packaging to spoons — has forced them to raise prices in the last year.

What we found: Axios reviewed prices at 10 Twin Cities ice cream shops and found a standard, single scoop with no upgrades (like cones and toppings) currently averages $4.53, before tax and tip.

Bebe Zito in Uptown, known for its unique themed flavors, tops the list at $5.50 — up from $4.75 in late 2020, per old menus posted online.

Meanwhile, soft-serve stand Conny's Creamy Cone, at $2.69 (up from $2.45 in 2021), is even cheaper than a south Minneapolis Dairy Queen ($3.39).

What they're saying: Cold Front owner Kyle Farizel said they've only had to raise prices by "a few cents," but he added, "our cost of goods are still increasing quite a bit."

Cups alone have doubled in price.

Two Scoops Eatery in St. Paul said its $4 scoop will go up soon due to increased distributor costs.

Thought bubble: I do consider myself a Twin Cities ice cream devotee. But La Michoacana Purépecha's homemade fresh fruit popsicles might have converted me.

The best part: One popsicle is $3.62 with tax.

Of note: McDonald's remains the lowest option we could find, at $1.49 for a vanilla cone.