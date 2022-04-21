Minneapolis to host Big 10 basketball tournaments in 2023 and 2024

More college basketball is coming to the Twin Cities.

What's happening: The Big 10 Conference announced yesterday that Minneapolis will host its women's and men's tournaments in the coming years.

The women will play at Target Center in both 2023 and 2024, with the men joining the second year.

Why it matters: It's fun to watch (in person!) and, similar to the NCAA Women's Final Four games, should attract droves of visitors to downtown.

That's good news for hotels and other businesses that rely on big bookings for revenue.

What they're saying: Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a statement that the tournaments "will continue to fuel Minnesota's reputation as a true basketball state."

Of note: The University of Minnesota Gophers are part of the conference.