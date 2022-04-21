Minneapolis to host Big 10 basketball tournaments in 2023 and 2024
More college basketball is coming to the Twin Cities.
What's happening: The Big 10 Conference announced yesterday that Minneapolis will host its women's and men's tournaments in the coming years.
- The women will play at Target Center in both 2023 and 2024, with the men joining the second year.
Why it matters: It's fun to watch (in person!) and, similar to the NCAA Women's Final Four games, should attract droves of visitors to downtown.
- That's good news for hotels and other businesses that rely on big bookings for revenue.
What they're saying: Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a statement that the tournaments "will continue to fuel Minnesota's reputation as a true basketball state."
Of note: The University of Minnesota Gophers are part of the conference.
