Food and Drink

New hard kombucha Hooch Booch expands to the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Three cans of hard kombucha side by side on a wooden table.
Hooch Booch is 8.5% ABV. Photo courtesy of Hooch Booch

A new hard kombucha made by a Minnesotan landed in Twin Cities liquor stores this month.

Driving the news: Hooch Booch, created by St. Paul native Anna Zesbaugh and brewed in Denver, is now selling three flavors in limited liquor stores.

Inside the cans: Hard kombucha, which is enjoying surging popularity on the coasts, is a tart, carbonated probiotic drink with an ABV of around 8%.

  • It's also gluten-free and in Hooch Booch's case, vegan.

Zoom in: Though kombucha is popular, the alcoholic version is hard to find in the Twin Cities. Many liquor stores don’t have a section for it, said Indeed Brewing sales manager Ryan Bandy.

Yes, but: Indeed Brewing's blueberry basil Boon hard kombucha is consistently one of their top sellers.

  • "The market is small, but it's a long-term play for us. It gets more people who aren't the typical craft beer connoisseur into our taproom," he said.

What's next: Both Hooch Booch and Indeed Brewing plan to add new flavors by the end of this year.

