Look inside: English-style manor with a catslide roof in St. Paul

A picture-perfect English manor listed for $2.25 million in St. Paul boasts five lots atop historic Ramsey Hill.

Details: Built in 1882, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home features a catslide roof, ornate 10-foot ceilings, six fireplaces, multiple porches and a cedar sauna in the basement.

Yes, and: The 8,500-square-feet home also has three separate apartments on the top and garden levels.

What to watch: A sale is currently pending.

Take a look at the photos and listing.

Photo courtesy of Anderson Realty

