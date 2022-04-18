Look inside: English-style manor with a catslide roof in St. Paul
A picture-perfect English manor listed for $2.25 million in St. Paul boasts five lots atop historic Ramsey Hill.
Details: Built in 1882, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home features a catslide roof, ornate 10-foot ceilings, six fireplaces, multiple porches and a cedar sauna in the basement.
- Yes, and: The 8,500-square-feet home also has three separate apartments on the top and garden levels.
What to watch: A sale is currently pending.
