1 hour ago - Business

Minneapolis' newest attraction is a parking lot puddle dubbed "Lake Chipotle"

Audrey Kennedy
A large puddle in a parking lot.
A sunny day on "Lake Chipotle." Photo: Lakechipotle.org.

Move over, Bde Maka Ska. South Minneapolis has a new waterfront spot right on Hennepin Avenue: "Lake Chipotle."

What they're saying: "Great Lake! My family loves it! I caught a 20-inch walleye there last week," one visitor raved.

Of note: Multiple calls to the Hennepin Avenue Chipotle went unanswered.

Thought bubble: As a neighbor of "Lake Chipotle," I've seen many cars try and make it through. It rarely ends well.

  • Tip: Look for the orange cone before crossing. If you can't see it, that means the lake is at least 2 feet deep.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more