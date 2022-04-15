Minneapolis' newest attraction is a parking lot puddle dubbed "Lake Chipotle"

Move over, Bde Maka Ska. South Minneapolis has a new waterfront spot right on Hennepin Avenue: "Lake Chipotle."

The Chipotle parking lot floods so often that for a brief time on Thursday, it was listed as a tourist attraction on Google Maps (and boasted over 100 five-star reviews).

What they're saying: "Great Lake! My family loves it! I caught a 20-inch walleye there last week," one visitor raved.

Of note: Multiple calls to the Hennepin Avenue Chipotle went unanswered.

Thought bubble: As a neighbor of "Lake Chipotle," I've seen many cars try and make it through. It rarely ends well.