Review: Soga Mochi Donut brings Japanese desserts to Minnesota

I stopped by the new Soga Mochi Donut in St. Paul, a Japanese mochi doughnut shop that pegs itself as the first in Minnesota.

The ring-shaped treats are made of eight connected circles of fried dough — light and crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside.

What I ate: I tried a sharing box (six doughnuts for $16.50) of the day's offerings, including toasted coconut, Fruity Pebbles and yuzu.

My thought bubble: 3.5 out of 5. Some flavors are much better than others, but the ones that work are light, melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

The strawberry doughnut flavor, topped with a bright pink powder, was too overpowering. The Fruity Pebbles and citrusy yuzu were fantastic.

Tip: Be prepared to wait 15 minutes. All doughnuts are made to order.

Visit: 633 Minnehaha Ave, St. Paul. Located inside Dragon Star Oriental Foods.