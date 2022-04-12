Mapped: Poverty in Minnesota
Roughly one in 10 residents of Hennepin and Ramsey counties lived below the poverty level in 2020, per new census data.
- The five other counties in the Twin Cities' seven-county metro have poverty rates closer to 5%.
Zoom out: The Hennepin and Ramsey rates — 10.2% and 13.4% respectively — are on par with the national average of 12.8%.
- As our interactive U.S. map shows, poverty during the pandemic was most concentrated in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota.
Zoom in: Mahnomen County had the state's highest share of residents in poverty (21%) and Carver County had the lowest (3.4%).
- The statewide average is 9.8%.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.