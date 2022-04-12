Mapped: Poverty in Minnesota

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Roughly one in 10 residents of Hennepin and Ramsey counties lived below the poverty level in 2020, per new census data.

The five other counties in the Twin Cities' seven-county metro have poverty rates closer to 5%.

Zoom out: The Hennepin and Ramsey rates — 10.2% and 13.4% respectively — are on par with the national average of 12.8%.

As our interactive U.S. map shows, poverty during the pandemic was most concentrated in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota.

Zoom in: Mahnomen County had the state's highest share of residents in poverty (21%) and Carver County had the lowest (3.4%).