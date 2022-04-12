2 hours ago - News

Mapped: Poverty in Minnesota

Torey Van Oot
Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Roughly one in 10 residents of Hennepin and Ramsey counties lived below the poverty level in 2020, per new census data.

  • The five other counties in the Twin Cities' seven-county metro have poverty rates closer to 5%.

Zoom out: The Hennepin and Ramsey rates — 10.2% and 13.4% respectively — are on par with the national average of 12.8%.

Zoom in: Mahnomen County had the state's highest share of residents in poverty (21%) and Carver County had the lowest (3.4%).

  • The statewide average is 9.8%.
