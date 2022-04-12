Pitbull and Iggy Azalea to perform at Minnesota State Fair

It's going down at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

What's happening: Pitbull will grace the State Fair Grandstand with Iggy Azalea on Sunday, August 28.

Tickets, which range from $39 to $84, go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Zoom out: Other headliners announced for the 2022 fair include Jim Gaffigan, Zac Brown Band and Diana Ross.