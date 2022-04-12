Explainer: Why Marc Lore takes his shoes off at Wolves games
A new tradition at Target Center has fans taking their shoes off at the end of games, once the Wolves have secured a victory.
How it started: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in a March game and took his shoes off after he was pulled from the floor, according to Fox 9. Taking his sneakers off signified his work was done.
- Marc Lore — who is in the process of buying the Wolves with Alex Rodriguez — began doing the same thing at the end of games. Now fans follow his lead.
- WCCO Radio host Vineeta Sawkar joined in on the fun, but fellow host at the station Henry Lake is not a fan.
The bottom lime: Let's hope we see Lore's socks Tuesday night, when the Wolves take on the L.A. Clippers.
