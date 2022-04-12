A new tradition at Target Center has fans taking their shoes off at the end of games, once the Wolves have secured a victory.

How it started: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in a March game and took his shoes off after he was pulled from the floor, according to Fox 9. Taking his sneakers off signified his work was done.

Marc Lore — who is in the process of buying the Wolves with Alex Rodriguez — began doing the same thing at the end of games. Now fans follow his lead.

WCCO Radio host Vineeta Sawkar joined in on the fun, but fellow host at the station Henry Lake is not a fan.

The bottom lime: Let's hope we see Lore's socks Tuesday night, when the Wolves take on the L.A. Clippers.