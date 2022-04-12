12 mins ago - Sports

Explainer: Why Marc Lore takes his shoes off at Wolves games

Nick Halter
Marc Lore and fans hold their shoes in the air
Marc Lore (center, black shirt and dark blue jeans) takes his shoes off at the end of a Wolves game. Photo: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

A new tradition at Target Center has fans taking their shoes off at the end of games, once the Wolves have secured a victory.

How it started: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in a March game and took his shoes off after he was pulled from the floor, according to Fox 9. Taking his sneakers off signified his work was done.

The bottom lime: Let's hope we see Lore's socks Tuesday night, when the Wolves take on the L.A. Clippers.

