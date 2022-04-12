A federal judge on Tuesday handed down sentences significantly below the mandatory minimum for two Illinois men who bombed a suburban Minneapolis mosque in 2017.

The big picture: The Aug. 5, 2017 explosion at Bloomington's Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center damaged the mosque and stoked fears about anti-Muslim attacks in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Imam Mohamed Omar, executive director of the mosque, has called the bombing "one of the most disturbing and horrifying events in the Minnesota faith community's history."

What's happened: Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, who pleaded guilty to their roles in the bombing in 2019, were granted leniency for their cooperation in helping convict the anti-government militia leader who prosecutors say planned the attack.

That leader, Emily Claire Hari, was sentenced to 53 years in prison in September.

McWhorter now faces about 16 years in prison and Morris roughly 14, the Associated Press reports.

Behind the sentence: Prosecutors, defense attorneys and local faith leaders had urged U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank to go below the mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years, citing the men's testimony and remorse.