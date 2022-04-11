Review: Hold the Wheat is a gluten-free treat in St. Louis Park
I recently stopped by Hold the Wheat, a new gluten-free bakery that opened in St. Louis Park last month.
- The menu changes daily and includes sweet treats and savory options, like vegan cookies and sausage-filled "snuggle pies."
What I ate: I tried a "flight" of chocolate, vanilla and lemon Little Spencer cakes ($3.50 each), the bakery's take on Little Debbie snack cakes.
Thought bubble: First, a disclaimer: I don't follow a gluten-free diet. But I'd still rate this place a four out of five. The cakes were very moist, with just the right amount of frosting.
- The chocolate was easily my favorite, but the lemon brought down my rating.
Tip: Go early if you want the full selection. I visited on Friday at 12:30pm and nearly everything was sold out.
Visit: 4050 Brookside Ave, St. Louis Park. Look for the orange valances.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.