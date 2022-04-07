A plan to build a massive sales facility for a "major electric motor vehicle manufacturer" in Bloomington has received full approvals from the city and Met Council.

The intrigue: City staff said they don't know which car company is behind the project. But based on the facility's description, renderings and Axios sources, all signs point to Tesla.

Details: The four-level, 180,000-square-foot sales center would be built on the northeast corner of Interstate 494 and Highway 100, which is the site of a former Days Inn Hotel.

The first level would be a sales floor and the top three levels would hold up to 344 vehicles, per a city report.

The developer, Minneapolis-based United Properties, did not respond to a message seeking comment, nor did Tesla.

The big picture: Minnesota has been one of the slower states to adopt electric vehicles, but a high profile presence for Tesla here could change that.

Tesla currently has small showrooms in Eden Prairie, Maplewood and Rogers.

Tesla made 9,400 of the nearly 24,000 electrical vehicles registered in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

What's ahead: Bloomington planning manager Glen Markegard said the project is fully entitled and could begin construction as soon as a permit is pulled.