Bloomington OKs auto sales center that looks like Tesla
A plan to build a massive sales facility for a "major electric motor vehicle manufacturer" in Bloomington has received full approvals from the city and Met Council.
The intrigue: City staff said they don't know which car company is behind the project. But based on the facility's description, renderings and Axios sources, all signs point to Tesla.
Details: The four-level, 180,000-square-foot sales center would be built on the northeast corner of Interstate 494 and Highway 100, which is the site of a former Days Inn Hotel.
- The first level would be a sales floor and the top three levels would hold up to 344 vehicles, per a city report.
- The developer, Minneapolis-based United Properties, did not respond to a message seeking comment, nor did Tesla.
The big picture: Minnesota has been one of the slower states to adopt electric vehicles, but a high profile presence for Tesla here could change that.
- Tesla currently has small showrooms in Eden Prairie, Maplewood and Rogers.
- Tesla made 9,400 of the nearly 24,000 electrical vehicles registered in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
What's ahead: Bloomington planning manager Glen Markegard said the project is fully entitled and could begin construction as soon as a permit is pulled.
