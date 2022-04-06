Mapped: Minnesota women in local office

Reproduced from CAWP. Map: Axios Visuals

The gender parity gap in politics persists when it comes to municipal office in Minnesota.

By the numbers: Women fill about 35% of local positions in Minnesota towns and cities of 10,000 or more, a new analysis from the Center for American Women and Politics shows.

That statistic mirrors the percentage of women serving in our state Legislature.

How we compare: Our share of women in these offices is the 14th highest in the nation, and comes in slightly higher than the national average of 31.5%.

Of note: At least nine Minnesota cities of 30,000 or more, including several metro suburbs, are led by a female mayor.