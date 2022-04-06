Minnesota prosecutors won't file charges in police shooting of Amir Locke

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old man during an early morning raid on an apartment building in February won't face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Amir Locke's death reignited the debate over the use of no-knock search warrants in Minnesota and sparked fresh scrutiny into the Minneapolis Police Department.

What they're saying: Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a joint statement that while Locke "should be alive today, and his death is a tragedy," there was not "sufficient admissible evidence" to pursue criminal charges.

Behind the decision: After reviewing the case, prosecutors determined that they couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that officer Mark Hanneman ran afoul of state law authorizing use of deadly force in the line of duty, the statement adds.

Flashback: Locke was shot and killed seconds after an MPD SWAT team conducting a search warrant connected to a St. Paul murder investigation entered a downtown Minneapolis apartment and encountered him lying under a blanket on the couch.

Video suggested Locke, who was not a suspect in the investigation, was asleep before the raid.

MPD's interim chief has said that officers made a "split-second" decision upon seeing a gun in his hand.

What to watch: A new policy prohibiting no-knock warrants in Minneapolis in most cases takes effect Friday. State and federal legislation addressing the issue has also been proposed.