Your guide to summer roadwork in Minneapolis-St. Paul

Winter is over, which means it's road constructions season in Minnesota.

Driving the news: The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the full slate of 184 road and bridge projects for 2022, most of which are just getting going now.

A few to watch for

Crushing the cabin weekend: Interchange projects on Highway 169 in Elk River will reduce the highway — which is a route to the heart of cabin country — down to one lane each way. Ends in November 2024.

Mall snarls: Crews will resurface Highway 77 between Mall of America and Lake Nokomis. Work begins in April and ends in November.

Spaghetti junction end in sight: The work around the I-35E/I-94 interchange in St. Paul, which started last year, will continue until fall.

Between the lines: This summer's road construction might be tame compared to what's coming 2023. That's because federal dollars from President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill are not yet flowing to state projects.

Full list of projects.