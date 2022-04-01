Neighbors in need: Inflation squeezes Minnesota food banks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's been months since someone donated meat to Second Harvest Heartland.

Why it matters: The gift gap illustrates the challenges food banks in Minnesota and beyond are facing as inflation and supply chain issues put new pressures on budgets and inventory after two-plus years of unprecedented demand for assistance.

At the same time, rising prices on everything from gas to groceries is driving up the need for assistance throughout the community.

The big picture: More than 430,000 Minnesotans — that's one in 13 of our neighbors — go hungry, according to Feeding America.

Among children, the ratio drops to one in nine.

State of aid: Costs at Second Harvest, which provides the vast majority of deliveries to food shelves in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, are up 9% year over year, a spokesperson tells Axios. Food donations are down.

Plus: Supply chain disruptions are making it harder to secure hearty, nutritious essentials, including peanut butter and meat.

What they're saying: Nonprofit leaders say the number of Minnesotans needing grocery help "will only go up" in the face of rising prices and the end of more pandemic assistance programs.

"We need the community to stick with us — pitching in time or money to help — until we find ourselves on more solid ground," Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O'Toole tells Axios in a statement.

Zoom in: Demand for aid at CAPI, a local nonprofit that serves mainly immigrants and refugees, remains about double what it was before the pandemic.

But costs and shortages are now making it difficult for the food pantry to procure rice and other culturally-specific staples, Paul Andrighetti, the group's director of basic needs, tells Axios.

Zoom out: Advocates elsewhere are coming up with creative ways to provide more community food access in tight financial times.

In Philadelphia, a trio of food justice activists revived a restaurant that closed during the pandemic with a focus on keeping prices low, Axios' Taylor Allen reports.

The bottom line: Three years into the pandemic, recovery is uneven at best. Our neighbors still need our help.

