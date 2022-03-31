CHS Field and St. Paul Saints unveil new stadium menu

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The St. Paul Saints unveiled CHS Field's expanded menu Wednesday.

What's happening: The stadium's new food options will premiere at the team's first home game on April 12.

Highlights include meatball hoagies, vegan Italian sausages, and a Bloody Mary burger, served with a skewer of pickle, olive, cheese and meat.

🍴My favorite: The chicken stir fry with fried rice from Wok in the Park.

