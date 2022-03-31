CHS Field and St. Paul Saints unveil new stadium menu
The St. Paul Saints unveiled CHS Field's expanded menu Wednesday.
What's happening: The stadium's new food options will premiere at the team's first home game on April 12.
- Highlights include meatball hoagies, vegan Italian sausages, and a Bloody Mary burger, served with a skewer of pickle, olive, cheese and meat.
🍴My favorite: The chicken stir fry with fried rice from Wok in the Park.
