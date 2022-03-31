1 hour ago - Food and Drink

CHS Field and St. Paul Saints unveil new stadium menu

Audrey Kennedy
three sliders stacked on top of each other in a bowl of fries
The Bloody Mary burger. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The St. Paul Saints unveiled CHS Field's expanded menu Wednesday.

What's happening: The stadium's new food options will premiere at the team's first home game on April 12.

  • Highlights include meatball hoagies, vegan Italian sausages, and a Bloody Mary burger, served with a skewer of pickle, olive, cheese and meat.

🍴My favorite: The chicken stir fry with fried rice from Wok in the Park.

