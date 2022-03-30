2 hours ago - Food and Drink

5 new restaurants to try in the Twin Cities this April

Audrey Kennedy
A large pizza with meat, greens and pears on top.
Pizza Shark's prosciutto blue cheese pizza with sliced pear. Photo courtesy of Pizza Shark

There are plenty of new restaurants opening in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro this spring. Here are just a handful we're excited to try this April.

Hold the Wheat: St. Louis Park's latest bakery exclusively serves a rotating menu of gluten-free baked goods, including mini trays of "cake flights." Opened March 26.

Charlie's Minneapolis Club: The exclusive social club is opening its dining room and bar to nonmembers for the first time in 139 years — but only for 90 days. Reservations open April 1, dining begins April 20.

Pizza Shark: The second outpost of the wood-fired pizza restaurant will be one of the first eateries to offer grab-and-go on St. Anthony Main's Main Street. Opening early April.

Provision: This Uptown community cafe is pay-what-you-can and staffed by volunteers, with a daily menu changing based on donations. Opening early April.

Kalsada: The former Augustine's in St. Paul will become a Cafe Astoria coffee and crepe cafe by day, and a modern Filipino restaurant by night. Opening mid-April.

