Snow is coming, but it's normal for March in the Twin Cities
An icky-looking spring storm is heading toward the Twin Cities Tuesday night, starting as rain and changing to snow on Wednesday, according to MPR.
Why it matters: If you're like the Axios Twin Cities team, you got the taste of 60s a week ago and you'd prefer to be mowing grass and not shoveling snow.
Reality check: This is all quite normal for late March, as National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carletta points out.
- "March is just a very variable season where we can get both the depth of winter and some of the nicest spring days of the year," he tells Axios.
By the numbers: Here are some averages to consider when planning for the next month of Twin Cities weather, via Carletta:
🧊 The average date of the last freeze at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is April 23.
❄️ The average date of the last measurable snowfall (0.1 inch) is April 13.
📏 It was just four years ago we got 15.8 inches of snow between April 13-16.
🙈 Warning: This stat could be triggering. The latest spring snowfall in the Twin Cities occurred on May 24, 1925.
Yes, but: There's hope. The Canadian model is predicting the Twin Cities to return to the 60s a week from now, per meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.
- Plus, our chilly and snowy spring might bust most of the state out of the drought that plagued us last summer, according to MPR meteorologist Paul Huttner.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.