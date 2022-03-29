Hy-Vee cuts corporate jobs and reduces Aisles Online stores
Hy-Vee Inc. laid off 121 corporate employees — or about 8% of its corporate workforce, according to the Des Moines Register.
Why it matters: The Iowa-based grocer is planning some changes that could affect shoppers at the chain's 14 Twin Cities stores.
The intrigue: The Register got a look at an internal video of CEO Randy Edeker speaking about the job cuts and the problems at Hy-Vee.
- Hy-Vee offered the laid-off employees jobs in stores, but those positions may not have matching wages, according to Axios Des Moines. Edeker said it was "offensive" that none of them accepted such transfers.
- Edeker said Wahlburgers are not performing well inside of Hy-Vee stores and that the company needs to focus more on breakfast and lunch options, and less on dinner.
- Hy-Vee will be reducing the number of stores offering its Aisles Online curbside pickup because it makes "no money on what we process in e-commerce."
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.