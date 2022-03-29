1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Hy-Vee cuts corporate jobs and reduces Aisles Online stores

Nick Halter
Randy Edeker greets customers
Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker greets fans at the grand opening of their Wahlburger restaurant at Mall of America in 2018. Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Hy-Vee Inc. laid off 121 corporate employees — or about 8% of its corporate workforce, according to the Des Moines Register.

Why it matters: The Iowa-based grocer is planning some changes that could affect shoppers at the chain's 14 Twin Cities stores.

The intrigue: The Register got a look at an internal video of CEO Randy Edeker speaking about the job cuts and the problems at Hy-Vee.

  • Hy-Vee offered the laid-off employees jobs in stores, but those positions may not have matching wages, according to Axios Des Moines. Edeker said it was "offensive" that none of them accepted such transfers.
  • Edeker said Wahlburgers are not performing well inside of Hy-Vee stores and that the company needs to focus more on breakfast and lunch options, and less on dinner.
  • Hy-Vee will be reducing the number of stores offering its Aisles Online curbside pickup because it makes "no money on what we process in e-commerce."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more