Minnesota legislators lose endorsement votes to same-party rivals

At least three sitting Minnesota legislators running for re-election lost weekend endorsement battles.

Why it matters: The DFL and GOP endorsements carry weight with primary voters and give candidates access to party resources and cash.

In 2020, several DFL incumbents were ousted in the primary after losing the endorsement.

Who lost: Embattled DFL Rep. John Thompson was trounced by former congressional staffer Liz Lee in a three-way contest for the DFL endorsement in a seat that covers St. Paul's East Side.

On the Republican side, state Sen. Eric Pratt, an influential committee chair from Prior Lake, was bested by newcomer Natalie Barnes.

Plus: Sen. Jason Isaacson of Shoreview confirmed to Axios that he'll suspend his re-election campaign after losing an endorsement vote to fellow DFL Sen. John Marty.

The two incumbents found themselves in the same north metro seat after redistricting.

Yes, but: Longtime state Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL-St. Paul) held off several same-party challengers to secure the DFL's backing for an 11th term.

What to watch: Some fights will continue through the August primaries.

At least one of Pappas' challengers, Sheigh Freeberg, will remain on the ballot, per his campaign manager.

A spokesperson for Pratt told Axios in a text message that he's "weighing his options to ensure Republicans have the best candidate to represent them in November."

Of note: Thompson, who rejected calls from top DFL leaders to resign after a series of personal controversies last year, declined to comment on his plans via email.