Minneapolis Public Schools students will return to the classroom Tuesday following a deal to end a teachers' strike that lasted nearly three weeks.

Driving the news: Members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers ratified a contract agreement with the district over the weekend.

District officials postponed the return by a day to give teachers and school administrators time to prepare.

Why it matters: The strike had kept tens of thousands of students home from school since March 8.

Details: The agreement, reached at about 4am Friday, includes wage increases, more hours for education support professionals and layoff protections for teachers of color.

What's next: The school board will need to approve a plan to make up some of the missed instructional days.