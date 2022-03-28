Minneapolis students to return to class Tuesday after strike
Minneapolis Public Schools students will return to the classroom Tuesday following a deal to end a teachers' strike that lasted nearly three weeks.
Driving the news: Members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers ratified a contract agreement with the district over the weekend.
- District officials postponed the return by a day to give teachers and school administrators time to prepare.
Why it matters: The strike had kept tens of thousands of students home from school since March 8.
Details: The agreement, reached at about 4am Friday, includes wage increases, more hours for education support professionals and layoff protections for teachers of color.
What's next: The school board will need to approve a plan to make up some of the missed instructional days.
- A proposal from the district and MFT would extend the school day by about 40 minutes, starting April 11, and delay the last day of class before summer break from June 10 to June 24.
