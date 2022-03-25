9 things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
😂 Spend your Saturday at Fearless Fest, a nonstop comedy marathon at Phoenix Theater from 10am to midnight. Shows include a comedy fight, epic lip-sync battle and the "Sea Shanty Challenge." Free, donations suggested.
🌱 Prepare for spring gardening with the help of the Seed Swap and Giveaway at Powderhorn Park on Saturday afternoon. Free, but registration is required.
🌶 Taste your way through Midtown Global Market at the annual chili cook-off on Saturday, with 11 unique chili "interpretations" by market chefs. Pre-orders required. $20.
🌹 Kick off flower season at Como Zoo and Conservatory's Spring Flower Show opening in the Sunken Garden on Saturday. Free, but reservations required.
👄 Watch midnight movie staple "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Parkway Theater Saturday night, then stay up for additional live performances on stage. $10.
💍 Planning the (rescheduled) big day? The Colorful Weddings Fair this Sunday hosts vendors that specialize in diverse, multicultural wedding services. Free.
🌍 Celebrate cultures from around the globe at the Minneapolis International Festival on Saturday, featuring a variety of music, dancing, art and educational booths. Free.
🍻 Drink behind the scenes at Indeed Brewing Company's brewery tour on Saturday. Beer samples and a complimentary glass included. $20.
🇺🇦 Support Ukraine relief efforts at a fundraising concert by the Isles Ensemble this Sunday, spotlighting classical pieces by Ukrainian composers. All proceeds go to the Eastern Europe Crisis Response. Free, donations encouraged.
