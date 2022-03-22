Concert roundup: 5 Twin Cities show to see this spring

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's spring, and live music is really back this time! After two years of rescheduled shows, the next few months are packed with concerts.

Here are just a few of the shows on our radar this season:

girl in red (March 28): This one's for Gen Z. The Norwegian indie pop musician's ballads on queer love and mental health have been TikTok staples for years. $25.

Slipknot (April 9): Expect plenty of masks (the spooky ones) at this heavy metal Target Center show. $45.50+.

Olivia Rodrigo (April 14): Pull out your wallets, official tickets to see 2021's breakout star will run you at least $350. It's brutal out here!

Hippo Campus (April 23): The beloved rock group (and St. Paul hometown heroes) come home for their first Twin Cities show in over three years. $37+.

Rock the Garden (June 11): The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden music fest is our annual reminder that summer is around the corner. 2022's lineup includes Sleater-Kinney and LOW. $84+.