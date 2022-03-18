57 mins ago - Things to Do

3 things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration of a calendar spinning on a person's finger like a basketball.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's a great weekend to get outside! Here are three things to do in the Twin Cities:

💐 Celebrate the arrival of spring (hopefully) Saturday at Midtown Global Market's Holi, an ancient Hindu celebration also known as the Festival of Colors. Free.

🎭 Wear your best cosplay outfits, meet voice actors and play tabletop games this weekend at the annual Anime Detour Convention in downtown Minneapolis. $40+.

💧 Welcome the warm weather at Sunday's Härdsmälta Pond Skim and Festival, where brave participants try to ski or snowboard across a melting lake. Free admission if you bring three nonperishable food items to donate.

