Data: City of Minneapolis; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The city of Minneapolis' effort to reduce traffic deaths to zero took a U-turn in 2021.

Twenty-four people died in 23 fatal crashes last year, the most in the city since 2007. The number of pedestrian deaths — 11 — is the most since 1998, according to the city's annual Vision Zero report.

What happened: A lot of reckless driving. Around 80% of fatal crashes were caused by reckless driving in 2021, up from 30% in 2019, mirroring a state and national problem during the pandemic.

Of note: The total number of deaths does not include fatalities that happened on freeways in city limits.

What they're doing: The city has been reducing more four-lane streets to three and adding more of the traffic lights that give pedestrians a head start before vehicles.