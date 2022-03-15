Banksy exhibit heading to Minneapolis puts price tag on street art

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A traveling exhibit of Banksy's art coming to Minneapolis this May will be an expensive ticket, begging the question: would the anonymous street artist even approve?

What's happening: Basic tickets to "The Art of Banksy," an unauthorized exhibition of 100 works from private collectors, range from $40-$70, depending on the day and time.

The confusion: Banksy is known for displaying work in unexpected and public (read: free) places.

The big picture: Traveling exhibits like "The Art of Banksy" and "Immersive Van Gogh," which also stopped in Minneapolis, are raking in some serious cash.

"Immersive Van Gogh," run by the same group, sold 4.5 million tickets across North America, as of late December 2021, according to MarketWatch. That's roughly $250 million in revenue, not including gift shop sales. Tickets to that exhibit started at $40, too.

Zoom in: Even on a weekday, tickets for the new Banksy exhibit are at least double the price of a typical Twin Cities art museum.

The well-established Walker Art Center will run you about $15.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art, which is almost entirely free, has a rotating paid exhibit for $20 per person.

Of note: "The Art of Banksy" hasn't responded to Axios' request for comment.

What to watch: Time will tell whether the Banksy exhibit will face the same cold shoulder from critics as "Immersive Van Gogh" last year.