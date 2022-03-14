42 mins ago - News

Minneapolis ranks among top cities where college grads want to move

Torey Van Oot
Data: Generation Lab/Axios research; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Minneapolis is on the radar of college students looking for a place to land once their diploma is in hand.

Where we stand: The city ranked 13th in a new Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index survey on desired post-graduation destinations.

  • That puts Minneapolis just behind San Francisco, but ahead of Atlanta.

The big picture: Half of the survey's 2,109 respondents said they want to live outside of their home states after graduation; about one in four want to live back in their hometowns.

The place to beat: Seattle was No. 1 for dream cities, edging out more expensive coastal cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Go deeper: Exclusive poll: Where college students want to move

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more