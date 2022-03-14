Minneapolis ranks among top cities where college grads want to move
Minneapolis is on the radar of college students looking for a place to land once their diploma is in hand.
Where we stand: The city ranked 13th in a new Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index survey on desired post-graduation destinations.
- That puts Minneapolis just behind San Francisco, but ahead of Atlanta.
The big picture: Half of the survey's 2,109 respondents said they want to live outside of their home states after graduation; about one in four want to live back in their hometowns.
The place to beat: Seattle was No. 1 for dream cities, edging out more expensive coastal cities such as New York and Los Angeles.
Go deeper: Exclusive poll: Where college students want to move
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.