Minneapolis ranks among top cities where college grads want to move

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Generation Lab/Axios research; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Minneapolis is on the radar of college students looking for a place to land once their diploma is in hand.

Where we stand: The city ranked 13th in a new Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index survey on desired post-graduation destinations.

That puts Minneapolis just behind San Francisco, but ahead of Atlanta.

The big picture: Half of the survey's 2,109 respondents said they want to live outside of their home states after graduation; about one in four want to live back in their hometowns.

The place to beat: Seattle was No. 1 for dream cities, edging out more expensive coastal cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Go deeper: Exclusive poll: Where college students want to move