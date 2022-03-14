Big tax hike could hit Minnesota businesses Tuesday

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Businesses across the state will face a big tax increase starting Tuesday if the divided Legislature can't strike a deal on refilling the state's depleted unemployment benefits fund.

The big issue: The state had to borrow from the federal government to pay out unemployment claims during the pandemic.

Now, the Unemployment Insurance trust fund is more than $1.3 billion in debt and if it isn't replenished, first quarter payroll tax bills go up 30% on average to pay it back.

The hold up: Majority House Democrats want to link a UI fix to increasing the pot of money for stalled frontline worker bonuses to $1 billion.

GOP leaders in the Senate, which passed a $2.7 billion bill last month to refill the fund, don't want to increase the hero pay pool.

Of note: House Speaker Melissa Hortman has suggested the Legislature has until April 30, the last day companies can pay the quarterly bill with a penalty, but business leaders and the state employment agency say waiting will create a budgeting and logistical headache.