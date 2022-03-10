The Viking Mississippi hits the water

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The 450-foot-long Viking Mississippi hit the water for the first time this week and is scheduled to reach St. Paul in July.

The boat, nearing final construction in Louisiana, will carry overnight passengers between New Orleans and St. Paul. It carries up to 386 guests in 193 staterooms.

The cheapest rooms are $10,000 for a 15-day St. Paul to New Orleans trip. An eight-day St. Paul to St. Louis trip starts at $4,500.