The Viking Mississippi hits the water
The 450-foot-long Viking Mississippi hit the water for the first time this week and is scheduled to reach St. Paul in July.
- The boat, nearing final construction in Louisiana, will carry overnight passengers between New Orleans and St. Paul. It carries up to 386 guests in 193 staterooms.
The cheapest rooms are $10,000 for a 15-day St. Paul to New Orleans trip. An eight-day St. Paul to St. Louis trip starts at $4,500.
- Viking Mississippi will also stop in Red Wing, in addition to ports in other states.
