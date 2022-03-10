1 hour ago - News

The Viking Mississippi hits the water

Nick Halter
A photo of the Viking Mississippi on the water.
Photo courtesy of Viking

The 450-foot-long Viking Mississippi hit the water for the first time this week and is scheduled to reach St. Paul in July.

  • The boat, nearing final construction in Louisiana, will carry overnight passengers between New Orleans and St. Paul. It carries up to 386 guests in 193 staterooms.

The cheapest rooms are $10,000 for a 15-day St. Paul to New Orleans trip. An eight-day St. Paul to St. Louis trip starts at $4,500.

  • Viking Mississippi will also stop in Red Wing, in addition to ports in other states.
