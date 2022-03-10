Private island mansion for sale for $6.6M in Minnesota

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Getting to this for-sale mansion on Bald Eagle Lake will require a boat, ice road or even a hovercraft, depending on the time of year.

What's happening: Owner and builder Nathan Landucci has listed a 5-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,700-square-foot island home for $6.6 million.

Landucci completely overhauled the northeast metro property, according to the White Bear Press. It has been owned by the same family for 30 years prior.

Details: The home has a league-size racquetball court, 1,500 square feet of decks, a home theater and is fully furnished by RH.