Exceptional ink: 7 real Minnesota-themed tattoos
From First Avenue to the Canal Park lift bridge, Axios Twin Cities readers have some sweet tattoos.
What happened: We asked our subscribers to share their state-themed ink. The submissions did not disappoint!
Let's learn some more about our favorites:
- (Left) Jennifer Lewerenz got this First Avenue tattoo on her left ankle.
- (Center) Tonya Trapp Custis says, "When I moved to Minneapolis for the third time, I got this Mary Tyler Moore tattoo. Moving somewhere three times must mean it's 'home.' (Tattoo by Abby at INK Tattoo in Superior, Wisconsin)"
- (Right) Brandy Doyle: "This is the tattoo on the back of my right shoulder … it showcases the wonderful city of Duluth, Minnesota in the Ragnar symbol. Ragnar is a 200 mile-ish relay road race that currently starts in Minneapolis and finishes in Duluth."
From DFL state Sen. Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove:
From Peter V.:
From Jessica L., a Superior Agate inside of the state of Minnesota
From Morgan B.:
