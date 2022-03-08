20 mins ago - News

Exceptional ink: 7 real Minnesota-themed tattoos

Nick Halter
Three tattoos
Photos courtesy of Jennifer Lewerenz , Tonya Trapp Custis and Brandy Doyle

From First Avenue to the Canal Park lift bridge, Axios Twin Cities readers have some sweet tattoos.

What happened: We asked our subscribers to share their state-themed ink. The submissions did not disappoint!

Let's learn some more about our favorites:

  • (Left) Jennifer Lewerenz got this First Avenue tattoo on her left ankle.
  • (Center) Tonya Trapp Custis says, "When I moved to Minneapolis for the third time, I got this Mary Tyler Moore tattoo. Moving somewhere three times must mean it's 'home.' (Tattoo by Abby at INK Tattoo in Superior, Wisconsin)"
  • (Right) Brandy Doyle: "This is the tattoo on the back of my right shoulder … it showcases the wonderful city of Duluth, Minnesota in the Ragnar symbol. Ragnar is a 200 mile-ish relay road race that currently starts in Minneapolis and finishes in Duluth."

From DFL state Sen. Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove:

minnesota tattoo with loon and fish
Photo courtesy of Karla Bigham

From Peter V.:

A loon tattoo
Reader submitted

From Jessica L., a Superior Agate inside of the state of Minnesota

A Minnesota tattoo
Reader submitted

From Morgan B.:

A rainbow inside of Minnesota
Reader submitted
