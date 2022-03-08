Exceptional ink: 7 real Minnesota-themed tattoos

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

From First Avenue to the Canal Park lift bridge, Axios Twin Cities readers have some sweet tattoos.

What happened: We asked our subscribers to share their state-themed ink. The submissions did not disappoint!

Let's learn some more about our favorites:

(Left) Jennifer Lewerenz got this First Avenue tattoo on her left ankle.

(Center) Tonya Trapp Custis says, "When I moved to Minneapolis for the third time, I got this Mary Tyler Moore tattoo. Moving somewhere three times must mean it's 'home.' (Tattoo by Abby at INK Tattoo in Superior, Wisconsin)"

(Right) Brandy Doyle: "This is the tattoo on the back of my right shoulder … it showcases the wonderful city of Duluth, Minnesota in the Ragnar symbol. Ragnar is a 200 mile-ish relay road race that currently starts in Minneapolis and finishes in Duluth."

From DFL state Sen. Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove:

Photo courtesy of Karla Bigham

From Peter V.:

Reader submitted

From Jessica L., a Superior Agate inside of the state of Minnesota

Reader submitted

From Morgan B.: