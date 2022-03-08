Your slice of the surplus: How Minnesota may give the extra cash back

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Leaders at Minnesota's divided Legislature agree some of the state's record surplus should go back to voters.

But they remain at odds over who should get what — and how to do it.

Driving the news: An updated budget forecast projecting an extra $9.25 billion this biennium — up from $7.7 billion in December — set off a fresh round of shadowboxing over what to do with the cash.

State of play: Republicans pitched permanent income tax cuts that would lower the bill for all Minnesotans, plus an elimination of the Social Security tax.

Democrats want more targeted relief in the form of credits for working parents, student loan borrowers and senior homeowners.

Gov. Tim Walz, meanwhile, has proposed one-time rebates of up to $1,000 for families and said he's open to a rate reduction if it exempts higher earners.

Zoom in: Here's a closer look at the competing proposals.

Gov. Tim Walz:

The DFL governor wants to triple the size of his proposed one-time rebate checks, to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples.

He's also open to cutting the tax rate if higher earners are excluded.

What to expect (if it passes): Walz told reporters last week he asked the Department of Revenue to prepare to send the payments this summer.

The price tag: The rebate checks would cost about $2 billion this year.

Senate Republicans:

The majority caucus proposed cutting the tax rate for the state's lowest income tier from 5.35% to 2.8%. Republicans also want to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits received by seniors.

Between the lines: Because everyone is taxed the same rate on their first roughly $40,000 of income, all Minnesotan couples would get a decrease. A couple making $100,000, for example, would pay $1,000 less.

Just over half of Minnesota seniors, including the lowest income, already pay no Social Security taxes. Existing exemptions and deductions phase out based on income.

The price tag: $8.5 billion over three years, with costs ongoing.

House Democrats:

The House DFL is working on a package that would let parents of kids 5 and under deduct a portion of their day care bill and increase the student loan tax credit from $500 to up to $5,000, DFL Rep. Paul Marquart, who chairs the chamber's tax committee, told Axios.

The DFL also wants to let seniors exempt non-taxable Social Security income when claiming a state property tax refund or renter's credit, which could increase the amount they get back.

Details: Parents could deduct half of their child care expenses, with an annual cap of up to $5,000 for one child or $12,500 for three or more. Both credits phase out at higher income levels.

The price tag: Marquart said it was premature to offer a total.

Zoom out: While the debate is over how to spend the current surplus, decisions made now could impact the state's future fiscal health.

Permanent cuts or credits would be politically hard to roll back, meaning spending reductions on other programs could be needed in leaner years.

For that reason, some experts say one-time expenditures are the way to go.

"You run the risk that in three, four years, you may not have the same level of revenue to be able to afford those [changes]," University of Minnesota professor Jay Kiedrowski, a former state finance commissioner, said of both tax cuts and credits.

Yes, but: Republicans argue that the size of the surplus, plus current projections showing some continuing, indicate that residents are being over-taxed.

What to expect: Because the state budget is set in odd-numbered years, lawmakers don't have to reach a deal on how to spend the cash.