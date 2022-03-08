18 mins ago - Business

Get-in price for Minneapolis' new Four Seasons Hotel is $525

Nick Halter
A Four Seasons Minneapolis hotel room
Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel

The Twin Cities' only 5-star hotel wants at least five bills for a room when it opens in June.

What's happening: Four Seasons Hotel is now taking reservations, and prices start at $525 ($600 after taxes) for a standard room and go all the way up to $1,100 for a 927-square-foot suite.

  • For some perspective, existing four-star hotels in Minneapolis and the rest of the metro aren't charging more than $332 for the same night.

What to watch: The hotel, at Hennepin and Washington, will have a pool deck, spa and restaurant by Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable.

