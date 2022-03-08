Michael Osterholm purchases Eleven tower condo for $3.4M
Buyers begin moving into the ritzy new Eleven condo tower on the downtown Minneapolis riverfront this month.
The intrigue: The first sale of a condo has been made public on the state's real estate records website. Michael Osterholm, the suddenly famous infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, paid $3.4 million for a unit about three-fourths of the way up the tower.
What to expect: Expect even bigger sales prices as more become public. The penthouses take up entire floors and will sell for huge amounts.
- Developers Ryan Cos. and Arcadia say about 75% of the 114 units have been sold.
- The minimum marketed price for the least expensive units was a shade under $1 million.
