Michael Osterholm purchases Eleven tower condo for $3.4M

Buyers begin moving into the ritzy new Eleven condo tower on the downtown Minneapolis riverfront this month.

The intrigue: The first sale of a condo has been made public on the state's real estate records website. Michael Osterholm, the suddenly famous infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, paid $3.4 million for a unit about three-fourths of the way up the tower.

What to expect: Expect even bigger sales prices as more become public. The penthouses take up entire floors and will sell for huge amounts.