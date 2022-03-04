Meet the Minnesota athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics
Five Minnesota athletes will compete in the winter Paralympics in Beijing between between Saturday and March 13.
Why it matters: The Paralympics are inspiring and it's nice to see Minnesota represented among the 67 U.S. athletes.
The power couple: Park Rapids native Aaron Pike is a six-time Paralympian, competing in every summer and winter games since 2012. In Beijing, he will compete in Nordic skiing.
- Born in Ukraine, Oksana Masters has 10 medals across Nordic skiing, cycling and rowing, and has been dating Pike for years, according to a People magazine profile.
- "My heart is breaking for my country of birth," Masters said recently on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Who else is participating, per the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee:
- Batoyun "Oyuna" Uranchimeg, hometown Burnsville, wheelchair curling.
- Sydney Peterson, Lake Elmo, Nordic skiing.
- Max Nelson, Stillwater, Nordic skiing.
- Mike Schultz, St. Cloud, snowboarding.
What's next: The games will be broadcast on NBC, Olympic Channel and USA Network; and streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
