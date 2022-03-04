Meet the Minnesota athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Five Minnesota athletes will compete in the winter Paralympics in Beijing between between Saturday and March 13.

Why it matters: The Paralympics are inspiring and it's nice to see Minnesota represented among the 67 U.S. athletes.

The power couple: Park Rapids native Aaron Pike is a six-time Paralympian, competing in every summer and winter games since 2012. In Beijing, he will compete in Nordic skiing.

Born in Ukraine, Oksana Masters has 10 medals across Nordic skiing, cycling and rowing, and has been dating Pike for years, according to a People magazine profile.

"My heart is breaking for my country of birth," Masters said recently on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Who else is participating, per the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee:

Batoyun "Oyuna" Uranchimeg, hometown Burnsville, wheelchair curling.

Sydney Peterson, Lake Elmo, Nordic skiing.

Max Nelson, Stillwater, Nordic skiing.

Mike Schultz, St. Cloud, snowboarding.

What's next: The games will be broadcast on NBC, Olympic Channel and USA Network; and streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.