The rise of seatless coffee huts in the Twin Cities
Coffee chains are building drive-thru coffee shops in Twin Cities suburbs, souped-up versions of the coffee huts and kiosks you might see on the West Coast.
What's happening: Nebraska-based chain Scooter's is targeting Maplewood for the first two of 10 planned seatless shops in the Twin Cities, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business.
- The entrance of Scooter's comes on the heels of Brooklyn Center-based Caribou Coffee's launch of its seatless "Cabin" concept. Caribou opened its 11th Cabin in Fridley, in August.
Driving the news: Scooter's and Caribou Cabins were around before COVID-19, but the pandemic has led to an uptick in drive-thru heavy restaurants nationally, with the Twin Cities at the center of some of that experimentation.
- Taco Bell is rolling out a prototype four-lane drive-thru concept called Taco Bell Defy in Brooklyn Park.
- Shake Shack opened its first-ever drive-thru in the country in Maple Grove in November.
Yes, but: Not everyone loves drive-thrus. A Starbucks on St. Paul's Snelling Avenue snarled traffic and prompted neighborhood complaints.
- Baristas threatened to walk off the job over a traffic cop and now Starbucks is going to remove the drive-thru and build a patio, according to the Pioneer Press.
- And Minneapolis has banned the opening of new drive-thrus in the city, citing pollution, noise and safety concerns for pedestrians.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.