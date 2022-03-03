Minnesota COVID mask guidance, mapped

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Most of the Twin Cities metro meet the benchmarks for "low" levels of COVID-19 that don't prompt universal masking recommendations, per the new CDC guidelines released last week.

Hennepin County remains in the "medium" category, meaning the CDC recommends high-risk people talk to their doctors about whether to wear a face covering.

Of note: While improved, case levels remain in the high-risk zone in dozens of Greater Minnesota counties.

View the interactive map.