5 new restaurants to try in the Twin Cities this March

Looking for a new place to eat this month? Check out these five spots throughout the Twin Cities.

🍄 The Shroom Room: No, not those kinds of shrooms. The Columbia Heights spot combines live music with a five-course fine dining menu that incorporates locally foraged ingredients. Soft opening March 26.

☕️ Lost Fox: A longtime employee of Caffetto Cafe is opening a new coffeehouse in Lowertown, St. Paul late March. It'll also turn into a full-service restaurant in the late afternoons, come May.

🍕 Wrecktangle Pizza: The rectangular Detroit-style pizza place is opening its first stand-alone location in the former Prieto spot in Minneapolis. Opening for takeout mid-March.

🍲 Pagoda: After its Dinkytown location was demolished, the dim sum and hot pot favorite is now open across from Rosedale Mall. Opened Feb. 22.

🍷 Emerald Lounge: The cozy West 7th restaurant in St. Paul is open for craft cocktails, wines and small plates. Opened late February.