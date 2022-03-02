28 mins ago - Food and Drink

5 new restaurants to try in the Twin Cities this March

Audrey Kennedy
A rectangular pizza with pink and green toppings.
The Elote 'za from Wrecktangle Pizza. Photo courtesy of Wrecktangle Pizza

Looking for a new place to eat this month? Check out these five spots throughout the Twin Cities.

🍄 The Shroom Room: No, not those kinds of shrooms. The Columbia Heights spot combines live music with a five-course fine dining menu that incorporates locally foraged ingredients. Soft opening March 26.

☕️ Lost Fox: A longtime employee of Caffetto Cafe is opening a new coffeehouse in Lowertown, St. Paul late March. It'll also turn into a full-service restaurant in the late afternoons, come May.

🍕 Wrecktangle Pizza: The rectangular Detroit-style pizza place is opening its first stand-alone location in the former Prieto spot in Minneapolis. Opening for takeout mid-March.

🍲 Pagoda: After its Dinkytown location was demolished, the dim sum and hot pot favorite is now open across from Rosedale Mall. Opened Feb. 22.

🍷 Emerald Lounge: The cozy West 7th restaurant in St. Paul is open for craft cocktails, wines and small plates. Opened late February.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more