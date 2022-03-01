Minnesota's medicinal cannabis program now includes smokeable marijuana
Minnesotans enrolled in the state's medical marijuana program can buy smokeable cannabis as of Tuesday.
Why it matters: The change, approved by lawmakers last year, marks a significant expansion of Minnesota's medicinal marijuana law, which is fairly restrictive compared to other states.
- Supporters have said the change would provide less expensive options for patients.
How it works: Dispensaries can now sell dried flower and pre-rolls to patients ages 21 and older.
- Patients can buy a 90-day supply after a consultation with a dispensary pharmacist.
Of note: Prior to this month, medical cannabis was only offered in pill, liquid and oil forms, as well as tinctures, topicals, powders and lozenges.
- Marijuana remains illegal for recreational adult use. That's unlikely to change during the current legislative session.
What to expect: Minnesota Department of Health has said it anticipates a surge in applications to the program, which is only open to people with a qualified medical condition, such as certain cancers, Crohn's disease or an end-stage terminal illness.
What's next: Some edibles, such as gummies, are slated to be added to the program in August.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.