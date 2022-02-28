48 mins ago - Real Estate

Find your dream house in the Twin Cities at the 2022 Parade of Homes

Audrey Kennedy
A rendering of a $2 million custom build overlooking Deer Lake that's one of the 2022 "Dream Homes."
Zillow-scrollers, listen up — there's a new way to get some serious house envy.

What's happening: Nearly 350 homes will open their doors to visitors next week during 2022's Spring Parade of Homes, a free biannual "open house" of new builds across the metro.

How it works: No registration required. Map your route on the Parade of Homes website and just show up.

  • Doors are open Thursdays-Sundays, from March 12 through April 10.
