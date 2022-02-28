Find your dream house in the Twin Cities at the 2022 Parade of Homes
Zillow-scrollers, listen up — there's a new way to get some serious house envy.
What's happening: Nearly 350 homes will open their doors to visitors next week during 2022's Spring Parade of Homes, a free biannual "open house" of new builds across the metro.
- Five specialty "Dream Homes," like a sprawling $2.6 million Edina mansion, will require a $5 entry fee benefiting the Housing First Minnesota Foundation.
How it works: No registration required. Map your route on the Parade of Homes website and just show up.
- Doors are open Thursdays-Sundays, from March 12 through April 10.
