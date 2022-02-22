Minneapolis Park Board looks to rename Sibley Park

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minneapolis' Sibley Park might get a new name.

What's happening: The city's Park & Recreation Board is soliciting public input on renaming the Standish neighborhood park over concerns about the legacy of its namesake, former Gov. Henry Hastings Sibley.

Context: Sibley, a fur trader and Union general, served as the state's first governor and a member of Congress.

But his role in the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War and the subsequent public hanging of 38 Dakota men prompted at least one metro school to remove his name.

What they're saying: In an email to the public, the park board cited "violence against the Dakota people under his leadership" as a reason for initiating the process for stripping Sibley from the park, which was named in his honor in 1923.

The intrigue: A community survey circulated by the park board last week includes suggestions to name the park after geographic features, such as cherry trees, or prominent local residents.

The list includes former Mayor Shannon Sayles Belton, the first African American and woman to serve in the role, or the late American Indian Movement founder Clyde Bellecourt.

What's next: The park board will consider results of community surveys, hold public hearings and vote on a new name.