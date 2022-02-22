2 hours ago - News

Minneapolis Park Board looks to rename Sibley Park

Torey Van Oot
Sibley Park in Minneapolis. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

Minneapolis' Sibley Park might get a new name.

What's happening: The city's Park & Recreation Board is soliciting public input on renaming the Standish neighborhood park over concerns about the legacy of its namesake, former Gov. Henry Hastings Sibley.

Context: Sibley, a fur trader and Union general, served as the state's first governor and a member of Congress.

What they're saying: In an email to the public, the park board cited "violence against the Dakota people under his leadership" as a reason for initiating the process for stripping Sibley from the park, which was named in his honor in 1923.

The intrigue: A community survey circulated by the park board last week includes suggestions to name the park after geographic features, such as cherry trees, or prominent local residents.

  • The list includes former Mayor Shannon Sayles Belton, the first African American and woman to serve in the role, or the late American Indian Movement founder Clyde Bellecourt.

What's next: The park board will consider results of community surveys, hold public hearings and vote on a new name.

  • The process could take up to two years, according to a published timeline.
