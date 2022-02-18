1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 things to do in the Twin Cities for Presidents Day weekend

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration of seven periods moving from right to left in a row, and two of them turning into exclamation points.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Looking to get out this Presidents Day weekend? Here are five things happening around town.

🍻 Drink unlimited samples of very cold beer at Saturday's Winter Beer Dabbler, held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. $55+.

🌨 Try ice golf, boot hockey, otter sliding and more arctic activities at Winter Fun Fest in West St. Paul on Saturday. Free.

☕️ Hear Minnesotans spill the tea at Workplace Drama: ZOOM on Friday, a monthly event at Strike Theater where real employees share the latest office gossip. $12.

🐟 Really into fly fishing? The 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour at Parkway Theater Saturday showcases the best of the sport from around the world. $20.

🏍 Watch competitive off-road motorcycle racing take over U.S. Bank Stadium at the Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday. $15+.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more