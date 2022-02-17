A look at the Twin Cities metro's million-dollar towns

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value is Zillow's weighted average of "Zestimates" in the middle third of homes; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Living in one of the metro's most expensive cities will likely set you back $1 million or more.

What's new: The value of the typical home exceeds seven figures in Minnetonka Beach, Greenwood, Woodland and Sunfish Lake, a new Zillow analysis found.

The big picture: A record 481 U.S. cities now have a typical home worth $1 million or more, per Zillow's weighted average of "Zestimates" in the middle third of homes.

That's a 35% increase from the year before.

Context: Homes in our top-priced communities are worth far more than Zillow's Twin Cities metro-wide average of $354,653.

But they're bargains compared to the nation's most expensive city, Indian Creek, Florida. The average mansion on the exclusive Miami Beach island is worth $28 million.

Thought bubble: Three of the top four towns are on Lake Minnetonka, while the fourth is near the south metro's tiny Sunfish Lake (population roughly 500).