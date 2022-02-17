A look at the Twin Cities metro's million-dollar towns
Living in one of the metro's most expensive cities will likely set you back $1 million or more.
What's new: The value of the typical home exceeds seven figures in Minnetonka Beach, Greenwood, Woodland and Sunfish Lake, a new Zillow analysis found.
The big picture: A record 481 U.S. cities now have a typical home worth $1 million or more, per Zillow's weighted average of "Zestimates" in the middle third of homes.
- That's a 35% increase from the year before.
Context: Homes in our top-priced communities are worth far more than Zillow's Twin Cities metro-wide average of $354,653.
- But they're bargains compared to the nation's most expensive city, Indian Creek, Florida. The average mansion on the exclusive Miami Beach island is worth $28 million.
Thought bubble: Three of the top four towns are on Lake Minnetonka, while the fourth is near the south metro's tiny Sunfish Lake (population roughly 500).
- It's been home to Joe Mauer and former Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
