19 Black-owned businesses to support in the Twin Cities

For Black History Month, we're sharing some Black-owned businesses to support year-round in and around the metro.

Eats

Trio Plant-Based for vegan soul food, The Red Sea for Ethiopian cuisine, Sammy's Avenue Eatery for sandwiches, Nashville Coop for fried chicken and Lutunji's Palate for cobbler and baked goods.

Drinks

The Dripping Root for freshly made juices, Du Nord Social Spirits for craft liquor, Golden Thyme Coffee and Cafe for caffeine and Cobble Social House for cocktails.

Retail

Black Garnet Books for fiction, Mind's Eye Comics for comics and graphic novels, 5buluoz for men, women and kid's clothing, Gigi's Flair Emporium for pins and Asiya for activewear.

Services

Zesa Fitness for personal training, The Party Girl for event planning, Supa Auto Detailing for mobile detailing, Element Gym for fitness classes and DZ Lawn Care for snow removal and landscaping services.

Looking for more? Search the Minnesota Black-Owned Business Directory by category and location.