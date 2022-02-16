19 Black-owned businesses to support in the Twin Cities
For Black History Month, we're sharing some Black-owned businesses to support year-round in and around the metro.
Eats
Trio Plant-Based for vegan soul food, The Red Sea for Ethiopian cuisine, Sammy's Avenue Eatery for sandwiches, Nashville Coop for fried chicken and Lutunji's Palate for cobbler and baked goods.
Drinks
The Dripping Root for freshly made juices, Du Nord Social Spirits for craft liquor, Golden Thyme Coffee and Cafe for caffeine and Cobble Social House for cocktails.
Retail
Black Garnet Books for fiction, Mind's Eye Comics for comics and graphic novels, 5buluoz for men, women and kid's clothing, Gigi's Flair Emporium for pins and Asiya for activewear.
Services
Zesa Fitness for personal training, The Party Girl for event planning, Supa Auto Detailing for mobile detailing, Element Gym for fitness classes and DZ Lawn Care for snow removal and landscaping services.
Looking for more? Search the Minnesota Black-Owned Business Directory by category and location.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.