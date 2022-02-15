Downtown Minneapolis loses another employer

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Old Republic Title is moving out of its longtime downtown Minneapolis building and will open a new office in Minnetonka.

Why it matters: Downtown is trying to rebound from the pandemic and a loss of what is likely hundreds of daytime workers doesn't help.

Driving the news: The national title insurance group signed a lease for 80,500 square feet in the Crest Ridge Corporate Center off I-394 in Minnetonka, said Cushman & Wakefield broker Bob Revoir, who handles leasing at the building.

Old Republic declined to comment on the move.

Between the lines: Old Republic, which is based in Tampa, Florida, owns its downtown Minneapolis building, which stands 12 stories and was built in 1929.

The firm will likely sell the building, at 400 Second Ave. S, but it faces a difficult downtown market where office vacancies have risen to 28% in the pandemic.

The intrigue: The tower's small floor sizes make it a candidate for a conversion to apartments.

The bottom line: Early predictions of a mass exodus from downtown by large office users hasn't come true, but a few small firms have left.