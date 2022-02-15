See inside: Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's million-dollar mansion

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's Inver Grove Heights home is hitting the market at just under $2 million dollars.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house sits on 6.3 acres and is advertised as having "quick and easy access to the Vikings facility."

Take a look at the photos, and check out the full listing first reported by Racket.

Photo courtesy of Dean Riedel/360 VIP

Photo courtesy of Dean Riedel/360 VIP