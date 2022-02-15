1 hour ago - Real Estate

See inside: Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's million-dollar mansion

Audrey Kennedy
Zimmer's former living room. Photo: Dean Riedel/360 VIP
Zimmer's former living room. Photo courtesy of Dean Riedel/360 VIP

Former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's Inver Grove Heights home is hitting the market at just under $2 million dollars.

  • The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house sits on 6.3 acres and is advertised as having "quick and easy access to the Vikings facility."

Take a look at the photos, and check out the full listing first reported by Racket.

Exterior of Mike Zimmer's house. A pretty boring suburban home, with a white exterior and brown roof.
Photo courtesy of Dean Riedel/360 VIP
a clean white kitchen with brown accents.
Photo courtesy of Dean Riedel/360 VIP
A large bedroom in Mike Zimmer's home
Photo courtesy of Dean Riedel/360 VIP
