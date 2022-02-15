See inside: Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's million-dollar mansion
Former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's Inver Grove Heights home is hitting the market at just under $2 million dollars.
- The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house sits on 6.3 acres and is advertised as having "quick and easy access to the Vikings facility."
Take a look at the photos, and check out the full listing first reported by Racket.
