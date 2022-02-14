Butcher shop Clancey's planning restaurant in former Grand Cafe spot
The owner of popular Linden Hills butcher shop Clancey's Meats & Fish has purchased the former Grand Cafe restaurant in southwest Minneapolis.
State of play: An entity tied to Clancey's owner Kristin Tombers bought the building in early February and was issued a permit for a $478,000 remodel for a "Clancey's Restaurant," according to state and city property records.
- Tombers could not be reached for comment.
Catch up fast: The small space, at 3804 Grand Ave., has long been home to Grand Cafe and was most recently headed up by James Beard Award-winning chef Jamie Malone.
- But it closed in November 2020 as Malone pivoted to focus on other endeavors.
