Butcher shop Clancey's planning restaurant in former Grand Cafe spot

Nick Halter
The exterior of Minneapolis' shuttered Grand Cafe.
Grand Cafe will be turned into Clancey's Restaurant. Photo via Google

The owner of popular Linden Hills butcher shop Clancey's Meats & Fish has purchased the former Grand Cafe restaurant in southwest Minneapolis.

State of play: An entity tied to Clancey's owner Kristin Tombers bought the building in early February and was issued a permit for a $478,000 remodel for a "Clancey's Restaurant," according to state and city property records.

  • Tombers could not be reached for comment.

Catch up fast: The small space, at 3804 Grand Ave., has long been home to Grand Cafe and was most recently headed up by James Beard Award-winning chef Jamie Malone.

